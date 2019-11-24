Grizzlies Win 2-1 in Overtime

West Valley City, Utah - For the second straight night the Utah Grizzlies win 2-1 in overtime over the Orlando Solar Bears as defenseman Eric Williams scored the game winning goal with 2:09 left in the extra session.

Utah scored first as Garrett Klotz scored on the power play 8:21 into the first. The Grizz scored a first period power play goal in each game this weekend. Utah outshot Orlando 41 to 26 in the game.

In the second period Dylan Fitze scored 8 minutes into the frame to tie up the game. It stayed a tied score for the remainder of overtime as both teams got good goaltending for the second straight night. Utah goalie Hunter Miska stopped 25 of 26 shots while Orlando's Zachary Fucale stopped 39 of 41.

Utah swept the two game series over Orlando, winning 2-1 each night. 3 of the 4 goals by the Grizzles were by defenseman. Eric Williams scored a goal in each game. JC Brassard had the game winning goal in OT last night and had an assist on Williams game winner on Saturday.

3 stars

1. Eric Williams (Utah) - Overtime game winning goal.

2. Garrett Klotz (Utah) - 1 goal. 4 shots.

3. Hunter Miska (Utah) - 25 of 26 shots.

