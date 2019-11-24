Americans Win Weekend Series with Wichita

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, took five out of a possible six points this weekend against the Wichita Thunder, winning in overtime on Sunday afternoon 3-2.

"Our depth paid off this weekend," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. We lost four players recently. One to injury, and three to the American Hockey League."

It was the Alex Show on Sunday afternoon with Alex Guptill scoring two goals, while defenseman Alex Breton had the game winning goal in overtime and added two helpers.

"We battled back in every game this weekend," said Breton. "Alex (Guptill) got us going tonight and I'm happy to chip in with the game winner. We battled today with five defensemen. Patty (Jake Paterson) made the big saves when he needed to. This was a big character win."

Alex Guptill led the way for Allen with 10 shots on net. The Americans outshot Wichita 28 to 24 for the game. Allen went 1 for 5 on the power play, while Wichita was 0 for 3. Allen now has a power play goal in three straight games.

The Americans improve to 13-3-2-0 on the season and lead the ECHL with 28 points. Allen will be off until after Thanksgiving when they face the Tulsa Oilers next Saturday and Sunday in Oklahoma.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - A. Guptill

2. WIC - B. Starrett

3. ALN - A. Breton

