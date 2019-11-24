Will Merchant Plays Hero in Steelheads 3-2 Overtime Win over Mavericks

BOISE, Idaho - Forward Will Merchant scores the deciding goal as the Idaho Steelheads (10-5-4) win 3-2 in overtime over the Kansas City Mavericks (6-9-2) on Saturday night from CenturyLink Arena.

For the second-straight game, the Steelheads found the opening goal early at 4:19 of the first period when forward Spencer Naas broke into the offensive end and ripped a shot from the slot under the crossbar, giving the Steelheads the 1-0 lead. The Mavericks answered late in the frame on the power play thanks to a flip by forward Darian Dziurzynski at 18:35, tying the game at 1-1.

The Mavericks then took their first lead of the weekend, 2-1, and netted their own early goal at 0:52 of the second period on a fluttering shot by defenseman Kevin McKernan from the right circle. The Steelheads tied the game up in the same fashion the Mavericks did in the first frame: on the power play. At 18:53, a screen set up by forward A.J. White allowed a blue line shot from defenseman Colton Saucerman to slip through the coverage, and that goal eventually sent the game into overtime, 2-2.

In the extra period, Merchant forced a turnover at his own line, and a lead up by White set Merchant on course for the net, and a flip over the right pad at 1:28 finished off the weekend with a 3-2 overtime win, giving the Steelheads wins in back-to-back games.

Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (8-2-3) turned aside 20 of 22 shots in the win, while Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider (6-5-2) halted 32 of 35 shots in the overtime loss.

