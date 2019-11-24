ECHL Transactions - November 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 24, 2019:

Adirondack:

Add Charles Curti, D activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Parran, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Regan Nagy, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Josh Brittain, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Delete Greg Ozubko, G released as EBUG

Add Greg Ozubko, G added as EBUG [11/23]

Delete Sean Bonar, G loaned to Providence [11/23]

Fort Wayne:

Add Alex Zion, G added as EBUG [11/23]

Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve [11/23]

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/15) [11/23]

Kalamazoo:

Add Chad McDonald, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/23]

Kansas City:

Add Malcolm Hayes, D signed contract, added to active roster [11/23]

Delete Tyker Parsons, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Mac Hollowell, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Delete Mike Crocock, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Gudbranson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/10)

Orlando:

Add Blake Kessel, D signed contract, added to active roster [11/23]

Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from reserve [11/23]

Reading:

Add Felix Sandstrom, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve

