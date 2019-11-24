ECHL Transactions - November 24
November 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 24, 2019:
Adirondack:
Add Charles Curti, D activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Parran, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Regan Nagy, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Josh Brittain, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Delete Greg Ozubko, G released as EBUG
Add Greg Ozubko, G added as EBUG [11/23]
Delete Sean Bonar, G loaned to Providence [11/23]
Fort Wayne:
Add Alex Zion, G added as EBUG [11/23]
Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve [11/23]
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/15) [11/23]
Kalamazoo:
Add Chad McDonald, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/23]
Kansas City:
Add Malcolm Hayes, D signed contract, added to active roster [11/23]
Delete Tyker Parsons, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Mac Hollowell, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Delete Mike Crocock, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Gudbranson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/10)
Orlando:
Add Blake Kessel, D signed contract, added to active roster [11/23]
Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from reserve [11/23]
Reading:
Add Felix Sandstrom, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve
