Weiland Parrish Re-Joins Rush for 2023-24 Campaign

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today re-signing of forward Weiland Parrish for the 2023-24 ECHL season.

"Rapid has an amazing culture from the fans to everybody in the organization," said Parrish. "We still have a sour taste in our mouths from how last season ended, so we'll use that to have an even bigger drive this year."

Parrish is the fifth returner from last season, joining forwards Brett Gravelle, Jimmy Soper, and Alex Aleardi, and defenseman Carter Robertson. As of today's announcement, the Rush has six players announced for the 2023-24 season.

Parrish joined the Rush after beginning the season with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers, his second campaign with that organization. The 6'1", 170-pound forward logged over a point-per-game pace in Pensacola, racking up 10 goals and 29 points in 23 games. In the midst of his start with the Ice Flyers, he played one game for the Kalamazoo Wings. Parrish was then signed by the Rush and finished the rest of the year in the Black Hills, tallying 4 goals, 6 assists, and 10 points in 21 games.

"Weiland came to us as a call-up and any had the mindset and attitude of staying here in Rapid City to finish the year, which he did," Rush Head Coach/GM Scott Burt said of Parrish's return. "He is a player with a relentless work ethic and skill. With earning more ice time, we will see him make the players around him better. He seemed to make things happen each time he was out there and wants to improve and contribute this season. It's great to have him back with us for the upcoming season."

Hailing from Bloomington, Minnesota, Parrish, 25, enters 2023-24 still a rookie by ECHL standards with less than 25 games played in the "Premier 'AA' Hockey League" or higher levels. The bulk of his experience rests with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers, where he's compiled career totals of 25 goals, 61 assists, and 86 points in 73 games, earning 2022 SPHL All-Rookie Team honors. Before turning professional, Parrish skated two seasons in the NCAA-III collegiate ranks with Hamline University (42gp, 16g-13ast-29pts), one year in the MJHL with the Winkler Flyers (52gp, 25g-26ast-51pts), and one season of NA3HL hockey with the Nashville Jr. Predators (46gp, 26g-36ast-62pts). Parrish is the son of former minor-professional Geno Parrish, who skated a combined 495 games in the Central Hockey League, United Hockey League, ECHL, and Second German League. Additionally, he is the nephew of retired NHLer Mark Parrish, who, following his 79th overall draft selection to the Colorado Avalanche in 1996, led the NHL in rookie goalscoring in 1999 with 24. He finished his career with 722 NHL games, earning 215 goals, 172 assists, and 387 points with multiple teams, including a stop as the Captain of the Minnesota Wild.

