K-Wings Sign Forward Brad Morrison

August 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that forward Brad Morrison has been signed to a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Morrison, 26, returns to Kalamazoo after scoring 13 goals with 17 assists and 44 penalty minutes in 39 games played between the K-Wings and Florida Everblades last season. The forward started 2022-23 with HK Nitra (Slovakia) and was acquired by Kalamazoo via trade with Florida last March.

"Brad Morrison is a dynamic forward who has been an elite player in this league for a long time," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach. "He brings speed and high skill to our forward group."

The 6-foot, Prince George, BC native is starting his sixth professional season with stops in the ECHL (Fort Wayne, Indy and Reading), AHL (Lehigh Valley, Ontario and Rockford), the ICEHL (HC Pustertal) and Slovakia. In 2021-22, Morrison recorded 16 goals and 33 assists with 33 penalty minutes (+21) in 50 games played for the Royals.

"I'm excited and looking forward to the season & playing in front of all the loyal Kalamazoo fans again," Morrison said. "We owe them a great season for all of the support."

Before starting his professional career, Morrison was drafted by the New York Rangers in Round 4 of the 2015 NHL Draft and played parts of six seasons in the WHL from 2013-2018 with Prince George, Lethbridge and Vancouver (334 GP, 116g, 150a and 198 PIM). Morrison's father Doug also enjoyed a 14-year professional career that saw four stops in the NHL with the Boston Bruins (23 GP, 7g, 3a, 12 PIM).

The K-Wings will continue rounding out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

