Defenseman Keoni Texeira Signs with Utah Grizzlies

August 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed experienced defenseman Keoni Texeira for the 2023-2024 season.

Texeira played with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks for 5 seasons from 2013-2018. In 5 WHL seasons he scored 143 points (39 goals, 104 assists) and had a +56 rating. Texeira spend the 2018-19 season with the Wichita Thunder, where he scored 46 points (7 goals, 39 assists) in 70 games. Texeira spent 4 years with the Indy Fuel from 2019-2023. He was captain of the Fuel in the 2021-2022 season. Texeira appeared in 223 games with Indy, scoring 21 goals and 80 assists. Texeira is 2nd in Fuel history in games played and assists. He also has professional experience in the AHL with San Jose and Colorado.

As a member of the Thunder he played in 6 games against the Grizzlies in the 2018-2019 season.

The Grizzlies game on Friday March 15th at 7:10 pm vs Norfolk has been moved to Sunday March 17th at 3:10 pm.

