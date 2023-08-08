Stingrays Sign Austin Magera

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have signed forward Austin Magera for the 2023-24 season. Magera, 25, returns to the Stingrays following a 22-game stint with the team last season in which the center tallied 14 points.

"Austin came in last season and played really well for us," said Stingrays Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "We ran into some injury trouble, and he stepped up and was able to put up some points. He's a really good two-way center. He's great on face-offs, skates well, and is a smart player. I expect him to take a big step this offseason, and I'm happy to have him back."

Before joining the Stingrays this March, Magera spent five seasons with the Sacred Heart University Pioneers and collected 116 points over 154 games. In 2022-23, Magera appeared in 37 games for the Pioneers and posted a career-best in points (28) and plus-minus (6). Magera grew up in Suwanee, GA, and played youth hockey in the South until 2015.

"I couldn't be happier to be playing pro hockey in the South," Magera said. "It's a dream come true. My family was able to come to a bunch of my games last season. I love playing here for Coach Kotyk and I'm glad to be a part of the Rays again."

Magera joins Jackson Leppard and Chase Stewart on the list of players returning from last year's Stingrays team.

The Stingrays will open the 2023-24 season on October 21 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

