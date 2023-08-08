Thunder Bring Back Defenseman Orgel, Goaltender Purpura

August 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed defenseman Ryan Orgel and goaltender Vinnie Purpura for the 2023-24 season.

Orgel, 26, joined the Thunder during the 2022-23 season and recorded one goal and 19 assists in 45 regular-season games. The Los Angeles, California native added two goals and one assist in five playoff games against Newfoundland. In the month of March, Orgel had the best plus/minus in the ECHL.

"Ryan Orgel used a call up as a steppingstone to becoming an everyday ECHL defenseman," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "He should fit well in our top four and see minutes in all situations."

Prior to joining the Thunder, Orgel played in 20 games last season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Pensacola Ice Flyers and recorded two goals and 12 assists. During the 2021-22 season, the 6-foot-0, 190-pound defenseman played six combined games with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies and Idaho Steelheads. Before his professional career began, Orgel played two seasons of NCAA Division 1 ice hockey for University of Denver and finished his collegiate career with NCAA Division 3 University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Purpura, 24, played in four games for the Thunder last season before being injured against Worcester. The Lemont, Illinois native won his first professional game against Newfoundland in a 37-save effort. In the four games, Purpura did not lose in regulation.

"Vinnie Purpura is a south paw, 6'6" goaltender that showed a good amount of poise with us down the stretch," added MacArthur. "His combination of size and athleticism are unique and give him great potential."

Before starting his pro career, Purpura played three seasons at Long Island University (NCAA D1) where he played in 26 games and had a 3.40 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. Prior to Long Island University, he spent two years at Boston University (NCAA D1). In 53 total NCAA games, Purpura had a 3.38 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound netminder played in the United States Hockey League for the Omaha Lancers and Youngstown Phantoms before his collegiate career.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.