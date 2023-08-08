Atlanta Gladiators Re-Sign Yoder, Bring in Samuelsson

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has signed defenseman Adam Samuelsson and Zach Yoder to contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Samuelsson, 23, played one year of junior hockey with the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL in 2019-20 accumulating 17 points (3g-14a) and a +3 rating in 43 games played. Following two seasons in Sweden, Samuelsson began his ECHL career this past year with the Tulsa Oilers.

The 6-6, 240-pound defenseman recorded three points (0g-3a) in 21 games with Tulsa before being traded to the Fort Wayne Komets, then to the Newfoundland Growlers. In 40 games with Newfoundland, the White Plains, New York native recorded one assist to go along with a +10 rating.

Adam's father, Ulf, is a two-time Stanley Cup winner, having played in the National Hockey League for 19 seasons.

"Adam is a young, big body with a solid skill set who is hungry to learn and get better every day," head coach Derek Nesbitt commented. "He comes from a pure hockey family and loves the game. His character references are through the roof as a team first person, and he has some bite to his game and a strong work ethic which I'm excited to add to our back end. He will be a great addition to our group, both on and off the ice."

Yoder, 28, returns for his third season with the Gladiators, producing 19 points (3g-16a) in 125 games playing both defense and forward.

"Yodes (Zach Yoder) and I had a great conversation earlier this summer about expectations of him this year and how we both saw the last two seasons play out," head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "We both agreed we want to see the same consistency and trajectory of his play that he had in his first season with us. He's shown he can be versatile in playing forward when called upon. He wants to be here, as he loves playing in his home city, and is really wanting to bring his game to the next level and do what is needed to help the team win."

Adam Samuelsson and Zach Yoder now join Dylan Carabia, Ryan Cranford, Brayden Crowder, Evan Dougherty, Tyler Harmon, Anthony Firriolo, Mitch Fossier, Jackson Pierson, Cody Sylvester, and Mitch Walinski as those to have signed with the Gladiators for the 2023-24 season.

