McKechney Returns to Rabbits Offense for Second Season

August 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Josh McKechney

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Josh McKechney(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today that the club has re-signed forward Josh McKechney to ECHL contracts for the 2023-24 season.

McKechney, 26, returns to Greenville for a second season after being acquired by the Swamp Rabbits in a trade with the Wheeling Nailers in December of 2022. After recording four (4) points (1g, 3a) in 10 games for the Nailers and, McKechney skated in 51 games for the Swamp Rabbits and compiled 36 points (15g, 21a) with the club. A native of Calgary, Alberta, McKechney began the 2022-23 season with the Maine Mariners, appearing in five (5) games, before being dealt to Wheeling.

McKechney, began his professional career at the tail-end of the 2021-22 season, skating in three (3) games for the Atlanta Gladiators after completing a five-year career at Colgate University (NCAA-DI). During his tenure with the Raiders, McKechney recorded 173 appearances and posting 79 points (33g, 46A) and skated alongside Swamp Rabbits teammate Colton Young for three seasons.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Swamp Rabbits Full and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.