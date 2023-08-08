Komets Add Skilled Forward
August 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that forward Joe Nardi has signed a contract for the 2023-2024 season. Rookie forward Olivier Picard has agreed to a tryout.
Nardi, 26, skated with rival Toledo last season, scoring 23 points (5g, 18a) for the Walleye. The Edmonton, Alberta native also dressed for four games with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. Before turning pro, the 5'10 forward appeared in 170 games with Northern Michigan University. Over the course of five seasons the 179lbs lefty scored 41 goals and 72 assists for 113 total points. Nardi will reunite with NMU teammates Vincent De Mey and Noah Ganske on the Komet roster.
"Joseph is a young centerman who is coming off an AHL contract last season. We believe he has so much room to grow this year," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "He's extremely talented and a very hard worker. He has the desire to improve and take the next step in his career."
Picard, 21, played last season with the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL, scoring 29 goals and 29 assists in 53 games. The lefty winger also played four seasons in the QMJHL with Val-d'Or Foreurs and Saint John, amassing 140 penalty minutes in 139 games.
The Komets will open the season on October 20, at Indy, with the home opener on October 21, against the Fuel.
