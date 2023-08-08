Solar Bears Partner with Viking Lock Service for 2023-24 Season
August 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced a partnership agreement with Viking Lock Service for the 2023-24 season. As part of the collaboration, Viking Lock will gain the distinction of the official locksmith company of the Orlando Solar Bears.
"We are grateful to have the support of Viking Lock Service," said Solar Bears president Chris Heller. "Viking Lock has been a tremendous supporter of us and our community. We are excited to have them as a part of the Solar Bears family."
"The whole family is super excited to be partnered up with the Solar Bears," said Viking Lock owner Steven Gaudette. "We are all season ticket holders, and we love our team. We're excited to share our service with the Solar Bears family!"
The Solar Bears open the 2023-24 season at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center against the back-to-back Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades on Thursday, October 19 at 7 p.m.
