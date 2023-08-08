Indy Re-Signs Forward Andrew Bellant

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that they have signed forward Andrew Bellant to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Last season, Bellant started in 64 games for the Fuel and collected 27 points and 34 penalty minutes. Prior to that, he played five games for the Knoxville Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) where he scored seven points.

Bellant initially came to the Fuel in the 2021-22 season, on a loan from Knoxville. He played 13 games in Indy, notching one goal and two assists. While in Knoxville that season, he averaged over a point per game, scoring 40 in 36 games.

The 5'11", 185-pound forward played two seasons at Adrian College (NCAA III) before turning pro. At Adrian College, Bellant scored 65 points across 49 games.

The Michigan native played 165 games across three seasons (2015-16 through 2017-18) in the North American Hockey League (NAHL). For the Aston/Philadelphia Rebels, where he spent the bulk of his NAHL career, Bellant is the all-time leader in points (113), goals (51) and assists (62).

This offseason, Bellant played in the Australian Ice Hockey League (AIHL) for the Perth Thunder where he scored 20 points in six games including 12 goals.

Bellant on returning to the Indy Fuel:

"Super stoked to be headed back to Indy. I love everything from the teammates, coaches, staff, and of course the unreal fans that come to support us! I can't wait to be back and build off of last year with the returning players and all of the new faces that will make up our team! Counting down the days until that first puck drop! Go Fuel!"

This is the Fuel's sixth signing for the 2023-24 season. Bellant joins forwards Matus Spodniak and Darby Llewellyn, and defensemen Trevor Zins, Luke McInnis, and Santino Centorame.

