Mavericks Sign Defenseman C.J. Valerian

August 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Defenseman C.J. Valerian has signed with the Kansas City Mavericks, the organization announced today.

"C.J. was a mainstay on the blue line for Roanoke last season, helping lead them to a SPHL Championship," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He has really developed his pro game over the last two seasons and is looking to take the next step. We feel his work ethic, character and coachability will be asset to the Mavericks."

Valerian, 28, was a member of the 2023 SPHL champion Roanoke Yard Dawgs last season. The Gates Mills, Ohio, native played in 53 games for Roanoke in 2022-23, scoring six goals and adding 16 assists.

The 2023-24 Kansas City Mavericks season is almost here. The Mavericks open their 15th season on October 20 at the Wichita Thunder and play their home opener the following night, October 21, at Cable Dahmer Arena. Multi-game ticket plans are on sale now. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to make sure you don't miss a minute of Kansas City's professional hockey team.

