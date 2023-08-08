Nailers Re-Sign Tanner Laderoute

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 11th player signing of the 2023 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Tanner Laderoute to an ECHL contract.

Laderoute, 26, got his professional career started late in the 2022-23 season, after completing his five-year collegiate career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Tanner made his debut on March 24th, and went on to suit up in 11 games with the Nailers. He was a frequent contributor to the offense, as he registered one goal, six assists, and seven points, and took at least one shot on goal in ten of 11 contests. Laderoute notched his first career point with an assist in his second game on March 25th against Reading, then turned on the red light for the first time the following week at Cincinnati on April 2nd. Tanner also posted a multi-point night on April 7th against Iowa.

"Tanner won a National Championship and was a captain at Minnesota-Duluth," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He has a winning pedigree, which is something we value, as we work to build a championship team. He played very well in lots of situations for us last season."

The Edmonton, Alberta native had an extremely decorated college career. On the team side, the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs won an NCAA National Championship in 2019, reached the Frozen Four twice, and won the NCHC Tournament twice. From an individual standpoint, Laderoute served as team captain for two years, won the E.L. "Duce" Rasmussen Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award, the Goldie Wolfe Most Inspirational Player Award, was an NSCA All-American as Strength & Conditioning Athlete of the Year, and earned NCHC Defensive Forward of the Year. Tanner's success in the classroom also led to him being a five-time AHCA All-American Scholar, a five-time NCHC Distinguished Scholar Athlete, NCHC Academic All-Conference Honors during all five years, and the 2023 Circle of Excellence in MBA.

Statistically speaking, Laderoute contributed 30 goals, 28 assists, and 58 points in 172 games at UMD. He set a career high with ten goals in 2021-22, while his best point total was 16 during the 2019-20 season, when he also finished with a +15 rating. Additionally, Tanner played four years of junior hockey, and was the leading scorer for the AJHL's Okotoks Oilers as a 20-year old in 2017-18.

Tanner Laderoute and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2023-24 season on the road against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, October 21st. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 4th against the Reading Royals at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

