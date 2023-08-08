Icemen Bring Back Forward Easton Brodzinski

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Easton Brodzinski for the 2023-24 season.

Brodzinski, 25, returns for a second season in Jacksonville after registering 22 points (8g, 14a) in 45 games played during his rookie campaign last season.

The 6-1, 191-pound forward totaled 125 points (67g, 58a) during his five collegiate seasons at St. Cloud State University. Following his college career, the Blaine, Minnesota resident made one appearance with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack in the spring of 2022, earning an AHL contract with Hartford for the 2022-23 season.

The following is a complete list of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2023-24 season:

Victor Hadfield (D)

Julian Kislin (D)

Jacob Panetta (D)

Connor Russell (D)

Luke Bignell (F)

Easton Brodzinski (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Brendan Harris (F)

Matheson Iacopelli (F)

Derek Lodermeier (F)

Dominick Mersch (F)

Matt Vernon (G)

