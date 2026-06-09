Week 4: Western Conference Player of the Week Olivia Miles

Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







A dominant Week 4 performance

Olivia Miles earns Western Conference Player of the Week honors after posting 22.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 7.7 APG to lead the Minnesota Lynx.

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.