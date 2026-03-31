Week 4 Player of the Week: Arney Rocha: USL Championship
Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Arney Rocha of Miami FC tallied 2 goals and 2 assists on the week to take home the Week 4 eFootball Player of the Week!
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