Watts, Peters Head to Bakersfield; Buitenhuis Returns

January 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced the following transactions this afternoon:

Brayden Watts and Alex Peters have been loaned to Bakersfield.

Evan Buitenhuis has been returned to Wichita

Christian Hausinger was traded to Florida.

Andrew Shewfelt was traded to Tulsa.

Watts is in his second year as a pro. The Bakersfield, California native leads the team in assists (26) and points (33). He is also tied for first in the ECHL in assists. Watts attended training camp with the Condors. This is his first American Hockey League call-up.

Prior to turning pro, the 22-year-old played a five-year career in the Western Hockey League with Moose Jaw, Vancouver and Prince Albert. In 2019-20, he registered 61 points (29g-32a) in 61 games for Prince Albert. Overall, he collected 161 points (68g-93a) in 315 games during his junior career.

Peters is making his second trip to the AHL this season. He was loaned on December 2 and appeared in six games for the Condors.

The Blyth, Ontario native attended training camp with Bakersfield. He was named captain after Opening Weekend. In seven games, Peters has five points (1g, 4a). Last year, he joined the Thunder in March and finished with 12 points (4g, 8a).

Buitenhuis returns to Wichita after being loaned to Bakersfield on January 14. He represented the Thunder in the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday and allowed one goal on 12 shots he faced.

The Burlington, Ontario native leads the ECHL in minutes played (1,396), saves (748) and shootout wins (2). Earlier this year, he set a new franchise record for most consecutive starts (16 games).

Wichita returns to action after the All-Star Break on Friday night to host Tulsa starting at 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.