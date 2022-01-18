Flodell Signs PTO with AHL's Henderson Silver Knights

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced that goaltender Logan Flodell has signed a professional tryout contract with the Henderson Silver Knights on Monday. This is Flodell's first call to the AHL.

Flodell, 24, signed his first professional contract with the Stingrays on December 29, 2021. Since then, the native of Regina, Sask. has appeared in three games for South Carolina, posting a 1-2 record with a 2.37 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

In his pro hockey debut, Flodell blanked the Icemen on New Years Day, posting a 23-save shutout in a 1-0 win over Jacksonville.

The 6-foot, 180-pound netminder has a sparkling resume prior to playing professional hockey. During his time at Acadia University, Flodell's performance earned him a spot on the USports All-Canadian Second Team and AUS Most Valuable Player, as well as honors on the AUS First All-Star Team.

The Stingrays return to action on Friday, January 21st as the team heads to Jacksonville, Fla. to take on the Icemen at 7:00 p.m.

