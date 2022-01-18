Lightning Reassign Odeen Tufto to AHL

January 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Odeen Tufto from Orlando to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Tufto, 25, recorded six points (1g-5a) in three games vs. Wheeling last weekend, including a three-point game (1g-2a) in his Solar Bears debut on Jan. 14. Tufto has also skated in two AHL games with the Crunch this season.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears hit the road for a three-game set with the Maine Mariners beginning on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7:15 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Utah Grizzlies on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, for Pink Whitney Night, featuring Spittin' Chiclets host Paul Bissonnette - secure your seats in the Pink Whitney Party Section for only $20.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.