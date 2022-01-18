Martin Takes Rightful Place in ECHL HOF

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Former Kalamazoo Wings goaltender, and current assistant coach, Joel Martin was formally inducted into the 14th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame during the 2022 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville on Monday.

Martin is the franchise's record holder for games played (422), wins (229), shutouts (21), and played parts of 10 seasons in the ECHL with the K-Wings, Columbus, Trenton, Augusta and Elmira.

The historic former netminder ranks second in league history with 22,962 minutes played, third with 394 appearances and fourth with 199 ECHL wins. Martin is also the only goaltender in league history to record 30 or more victories in three seasons.

Joining Martin as Hall of Fame inductees is Cincinnati Cyclones Owner Ray Harris, former South Carolina Stingrays captain Brett Marietti and former on-ice official Tim Nowak.

