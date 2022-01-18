Everblades to Hold First Responder Jersey Auction Benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will be holding a virtual auction on the DASH auction app for game-worn first responder jerseys this week. All net proceeds from the virtual auction will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Everblades will be sporting the first responder jerseys as they face the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, January 21 at 7:30pm and Saturday, January 22 at 7:00 pm at Hertz Arena for First Responder Night presented by the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the Cape Coral Professional Firefighters. To purchase tickets to the game, visit HERE.

"The Muscular Dystrophy Association is so excited to be partnered up with the Florida Professional Firefighters from District 11 and the Florida Everblades again this season," said Erin Randall, Firefighter Partnerships Regional Manager. "The partnership with the Blades, and our annual First Responders Weekend brings so much awareness to the MDA and our mission to transform the lives of people affected by neuromuscular disease."

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction format features three groups of players, with a starting bid and buy it now option varying between each player. The buy it now option is only available from Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 10:00 am through Friday, Jan. 21 at 5:00 pm on the DASH app.

Visit our website HERE for the full list of auction groups!

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 pm on Saturday, Jan. 22. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 pm on Saturday, Jan. 22. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 pm on Sunday, Jan. 23.

The jersey will be autographed by the player, if available, unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be autographed. We will contact all the winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup.

The next home game for the Everblades is slated for Friday, Jan. 21 when the Atlanta Gladiators come to town. During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with a 239-ticket package, which pays tribute to Southwest Florida's area code and provides a great deal! You get two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two Rum buckets for just $39! Additionally, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Everblades tumbler courtesy of Millennium Physician Group.

Additionally, the Blades play on Saturday, Jan. 22 against Atlanta. Join us for First Responder Night presented by Muscular Dystrophy Association and Cape Coral Professional Firefighters. Enjoy a special tribute to our first responders. Also, enjoy live music from TC Carter from 5-7 pm during our Saturday tailgate.

