ECHL All-Stars Victorious in 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The ECHL All-Stars defeated the Jacksonville Icemen 14-7 in the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday in front of 7,687 fans at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Marcus Crawford of the Kansas City Mavericks was named Most Valuable Player of the event with three goals and an assist for the ECHL All-Stars.

Anthony Nellis of Trois-Rivières also had a hat trick for the ECHL All-Stars while the Lions' Olivier Archambault had five assists.

The Mugwamp Productions/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition was held during the event, with the winning player in each event earning a goal toward his team's score.

In the fastest skater event, Jacksonville's Ben Hawerchuk won the event with a time of 13.01 seconds, tied for the third fastest in ECHL Skills Competition history, and earning a goal towards the Icemen's total score. Trois-Rivières' Anthony Nellis was second with 13.15 seconds followed by Jacksonville's Jacob Panetta at 13.17 seconds, Greenville's Liam Pecararo at 13.27 seconds, Jacksonville's Brandon Fortunato at 13.38 seconds, Allen's Gavin Gould at 13.46 seconds, the PHF's Allie Thunstrom at 13.75 seconds and the PHF's Jillian Dempsey at 14.74 seconds.

In the hardest shot event, Jacksonville earned a goal thanks to Croix Evingson's top shot of 90 miles per hour. Indy's Mike Lee and Rapid City's Logan Nelson tied for second at 88 miles per hour, followed by Jacksonville's Sean Giles at 84 miles per hour, Florida's Blake Winiecki at 81 miles per hour and Jacksonville's Luke Lynch at 83 miles per hour.

The final skills event was the accuracy shooting competition with Jacksonville's Derek Lodermeier earning the goal for the Icemen with a time of 6.0 seconds. Orlando's Aaron Luchuk was second with 7.7 seconds followed by Toledo's TJ Hensick at 7.8 seconds, the PWPHA's Sophia Shaver at 10.4 seconds and Jacksonville's Abbott Girducks at 14.2 seconds.

