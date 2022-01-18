Grizzlies Game Date Changed
January 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies game vs the Worcester Railers on Sunday February 20th at 1:10 pm has been moved to Saturday February 19th. The Game on the 19th will start at 7:10pm.
The Erasure show that was scheduled for February 19th at Maverik Center has been postponed. At this time, we do not have information on a new date. Hold onto your Erasure tickets, as they will be valid for the reschedule date.
Tickets for the February 20th Grizzlies game will be good to use for the game on the 19th. Go to utahgrizzlies.com or call (801) 988-8000 to purchase tickets for the February 19th game.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 18, 2022
- Lightning Reassign Odeen Tufto to AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- Travis Roy Memorial Game Set for Sunday - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Game Date Changed - Utah Grizzlies
- Flodell Signs PTO with AHL's Henderson Silver Knights - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades to Hold First Responder Jersey Auction Benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Weekly - January 18, 2022 - Idaho Steelheads
- Weekly Roundup: Six Straight Home Wins for Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Shine at the All-Star Classic - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Asuchak Headed to Charlotte - Allen Americans
- Martin Takes Rightful Place in ECHL HOF - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Grab 12th Home Win - Fort Wayne Komets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.