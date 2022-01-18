Grizzlies Game Date Changed

January 18, 2022 - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies game vs the Worcester Railers on Sunday February 20th at 1:10 pm has been moved to Saturday February 19th. The Game on the 19th will start at 7:10pm.

The Erasure show that was scheduled for February 19th at Maverik Center has been postponed. At this time, we do not have information on a new date. Hold onto your Erasure tickets, as they will be valid for the reschedule date.

Tickets for the February 20th Grizzlies game will be good to use for the game on the 19th. Go to utahgrizzlies.com or call (801) 988-8000 to purchase tickets for the February 19th game.

