Asuchak Headed to Charlotte

January 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak scores against the Utah Grizzlies

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard) Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak scores against the Utah Grizzlies(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today that forward Spencer Asuchak has signed a PTO with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

Asuchak could make his Charlotte debut Tuesday night when the Charlotte Checkers host Springfield at 6:05 pm CST.

Spencer Asuchak is coming off a five-point game on Sunday afternoon in Tulsa, with a goal and four helpers in the Americans 8-0 win over the Oilers.

"It's great for Spencer," said Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "With all the players up and down due to Covid, it gives a guy like Asuchak, who is having a good season an opportunity."

Asuchak is tied for second on the team in scoring with 29 points (11goals and 18 assists), seven behind scoring leader Chad Costello (37).

He is in his ninth season with the Americans and is Allen's all-time leader in games played with 443.

The Americans return to action this weekend when they host the Mountain Division leaders, the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.