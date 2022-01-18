Weekly Roundup: Six Straight Home Wins for Glads

January 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (19-14-2-1) won three of four games this past week (including Monday, Jan. 17). Atlanta has now won six straight games at home and seven of its last eight contests overall. With the recent surge, the Gladiators rank third in the South Division just three points out of first place. This week, the Glads head south to take on the division-leading Florida Everblades (19-10-3-3) in two games on Friday and Saturday.

A Look Ahead

Atlanta travels down to the Sunshine State to meet Florida for the ninth and 10th matchups of the year against the Everblades. After Monday's win over the Blades, the Gladiators are 4-4-0-0 against Florida this season. Davison Named All-Star, Topatigh Up to AHL

Defenseman Tim Davison was named an ECHL All-Star and participated in the ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville on Monday, Jan. 17. Davison has 25 points (6G-19A) with Atlanta this season and recorded two assists in the All-Star Classic. Rookie blueliner Derek Topatigh was loaned to the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League on Monday, and the D-man posted an assist in his first ever AHL game.

Midwest in the Midweek

Atlanta fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones (20-13-1-0) 4-1 on Wednesday night at Heritage Bank Center in downtown Cincinnati. Rookie Mitchell Hoelscher made his ECHL debut and scored his first professional goal in the third period. Rookie Matt Gomercic picked up his first professional point with an assist on the play.

Overtime Friday Finish

The Gladiators polished off the Jacksonville Icemen (20-9-2-1) at Gas South Arena with a 2-1 overtime final. The Icemen took a 1-0 lead after a power-play goal in the first period, but Gabe Guertler tied the game in the third period with a power-play tally of his own for Atlanta. Mitchell Hoelscher scored the game-winner in overtime.

Sunday Scorefest

Sunday saw a scoring outburst from the Gladiators as they hung a touchdown on the Norfolk Admirals (12-19-1-1) in a 7-3 win at home. Kameron Kielly and Derek Nesbitt both scored two goals for Atlanta, while Mitchell Hoelscher tabbed three assists. Six different Gladiators recorded multiple points, including Derek Topatigh with a goal and two assists. Atlanta put up a season-high 55 shots in the game.

Hat Trick for Vilio on Monday

The Gladiators took down the Florida Everblades (19-10-3-3) 4-2 on Monday afternoon at Gas South Arena. Rookie Elijah Vilio recorded a natural hat trick with three straight goals in the third period to lift Atlanta. The hat trick was Atlanta's first of the season and the first since February of 2020. Goaltender Chris Nell made 35 saves on 37 shots to record his second straight win.

Transaction Report

Jan. 12 - Mitchell Hoelscher - Loaned from Belleville

Jan. 13 - Aaron Ryback - Released

Jan. 14 - Kamerin Nault - Returned from Injured Reserve

Jan. 16 - Joe Murdaca - Loaned to Abbottsford

Jan. 17 - Derek Topatigh - Loaned to Chicago

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.