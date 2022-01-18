Steelheads Weekly - January 18, 2022

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (19-14-1) close out their six-game road trip and stretch with nine of 12 games away from home with a three-in-three in South Dakota.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, January 14 @ Utah Grizzlies: L 4-1

Shots: Steelheads 25, Grizzlies 32

PP: Steelheads 0-for-4, Grizzlies 0-for-2

The Steelheads got out in front early in the game for the second time in three contests against the Grizzlies. Forward Chase Zieky (7:36 1st) slipped a shot from the right circle to snag the 1-0 advantage, but the Grizzlies found the answering strike before the end of the opening frame. An early shorthanded goal by the Grizzlies created momentum that they would hold through the middle frame. Despite pressure put back by the Steelheads, the Grizzlies added two more and finished off with the 4-1 win.

Saturday, January 15 @ Utah Grizzlies: W 6-0

Shots: Steelheads 27, Grizzlies 25

PP: Steelheads 2-for-5, Grizzlies 0-for-4

The Steelheads got out in front early in the first period thanks to a one-time shot from captain A.J. White (PP, 3:54 1st) on a 4-on-3 power play to stretch ahead 1-0. White (3:46 2nd) then added his second goal of the night on a rebound pushed through a scrum to double the lead before forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (8:46 2nd) scored on a breakaway exactly five minutes later to eventually send the game to the third period, 3-0. The Steelheads blew the game open in the final frame with a shorthanded strike by forward Zack Andrusiak (SH, 4:59 3rd) as well as a second from Aksiantsiuk (PP, 9:05 3rd) and a second shorthanded goal coming from forward Shawn McBride (SH, 12:03 3rd) in the 6-0 victory.

Monday, January 17 @ Utah Grizzlies: L 6-3

Shots: Steelheads 31, Grizzlies 35

PP: Steelheads 1-for-5, Grizzlies 0-for-4

The Grizzlies put up pressure early and earned the first goal of the game shorthanded in the first period to take the advantage into the second period. The Steelheads jumped back in with back-to-back goals including a deflection from forward Luc Brown (PP, 0:19 2nd) on the second shift of the period and a one-timer by forward David Norris (6:22 2nd) to gain the 2-1 lead. However, the Grizzlies answered with back-to-back goals within one minute of each other to take back the lead, 3-2. The Grizzlies then scored three goals in six minutes to open up the game, and though Steelheads defenseman Casey Johnson (9:52 3rd) added one back later in the game, the Grizzlies took the 6-3 result.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, January 21 @ Rapid City Rush - 7:05 p.m. MT

Saturday, January 22 @ Rapid City Rush - 7:05 p.m. MT

Sunday, January 23 @ Rapid City Rush - 4:05 p.m. MT

The Steelheads meet the Rapid City Rush for a three-in-three weekend to both conclude their six-game road trip but also the season series. Heading into the final weekend of the 11-game season series, the Steelheads have taken five of eight games with a three-point lead following wins in two of three games in December. In their last trip to Rapid City, the Steelheads took two of three games, bookending the Rush's lone win in the midway game. The Steelheads and Rush have split their last 18 games down the middle since the 2019-20 season, and the Steelheads are 47-21-5 overall against the Rush as well as 24-11-1 at Monument Ice Arena.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads split their six-game series against the Utah Grizzlies with each team winning two of three games at home and the Steelheads only losing one point in the standings.

- The Steelheads power play has converted in four of five games (6-for-17, 35.3%) overall as well as seven of eight road contests (9-for-37, 24.3%) heading into this weekend.

- Luc Brown finished the weekend with a pair of multi-point games and four points (1-3-4) and extends his scoring lead among ECHL rookies to three points and is tied for 14th overall in scoring (12-18-30).

- Matt Stief has recorded 11 assists this year with eight of those coming on the power play. He sits second in power play assists among rookies.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 13 - A.J. White

ASSISTS: 21 -A.J. White

POINTS: 34 - A.J. White

PP GOALS: 6 - A.J. White

SH GOALS: 2 - Shawn McBride

GW GOALS: 3 - Kyle Marino

PIMS: 42 - Colton Kehler

PLUS/MINUS: +14 - Casey Johnson

SHOTS: 111 - Luc Brown

WINS 8 - Jake Kupsky

GAA: 1.66 - Matt Jurusik

SAVE %: .935 - Matt Jurusik

2021-22 Mountain Division Standings

1. Utah 22-12-1-1 46 pts

2. STEELHEADS 19-14-0-1 39 pts

3. Rapid City 17-14-3-2 39 pts

4. Tulsa 17-14-0-1 35 pts

5. Kansas City 17-16-1-0 35 pts

6. Allen 14-11-4-1 33 pts

7. Wichita 12-19-4-0 28 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2021-22 regular season are broadcast on local radio and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop on 95.3FM/1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" & FloSports.

The Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2021-22 season on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. Listen to the long-form podcast-style format to get you more in-depth conversations and information from players, alumni and others from the hockey world.

The Steelheads continue their six-game road trip with the first of three games against the Rapid City Rush on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7:05 p.m. and return home on Wednesday, Jan. 26 against the Kansas City Mavericks. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

