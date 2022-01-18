Lions Shine at the All-Star Classic
January 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The ECHL's All-Star Classic was held last night in Jacksonville, Florida. The Lions were well-represented with four players suiting-up: Forwards Anthony Nellis, Olivier Archambault and Alexis D'Aoust, along with defenceman Olivier Galipeau. Trois-Rivières had more players selected than any other team, and they played their part in wowing the crowd!
Anthony Nellis notched a hat trick and finished second (13.5 seconds) in the fastest skater competition
Olivier Archambault had five assists
Alexis D'Aoust had a goal and an assist
Olivier Galipeau ended the evening with a +2.
The Lions next game will be January 21 against the Worcester Railers at the DCU Center.
