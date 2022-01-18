Komets Grab 12th Home Win

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets head into the All-Star break in third place in the Central Division thanks to a 5-2 win over Kalamazoo on Sunday, snapping a four-game winless streak. The team has 38 games remaining, as the season resumes this Saturday with an 7:30 p.m. faceoff at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum against Cincinnati.

Last week's results

Wed.1/12 at Kalamazoo FW 4 - KAL 5 L

Fri. 1/14 vs Indy FW 2 - Indy 4 L

Sat. 1/15 vs Toledo FW 2 - TOL 3 L

Sun.1/16 vs Kalamazoo FW 5 - KAL 2 W

About last week - Wednesday night, the Komets headed to Kalamazoo to take on the Wings. Tyler Busch would get the Komets scoring going with an unassisted shorthanded goal at 6:00 of the first period. Kalamazoo would counter with a shorthanded goal of their own at 11:01, followed by an even-strength goal from former Komet, Cody Corbett, at 18:02. The host Wings would add to their lead early in the second period with a tally at 2:24 to make it 3-1. Komet rookie Matt Alvaro would get a pair of goals to end the period, with the second coming with just 1.2 seconds remaining in the period to tie the game. Shawn Boudrias and Marcus McIvor would connect with Anthony Petruzzelli for a goal at 6:05 of the third period to give the Komets the lead. The Wings would strike back with a goal 10:35 to knot the game at four. With only 58 seconds remaining, Kalamazoo would net the game-winner making the final score 5-4. Liam Hughes would take the loss in goal making 19 saves. The Komets outshot Kalamazoo 35-24.

Friday night, the Komets entertained the Indy Fuel on MLK Night. The visitors would strike first beating starting goaltender Mario Culina three times on eight shots. The Komets would get on the board at 4:02 of the second with a power-play tally from captain Anthony Petruzzelli, with assists from Oliver Cooper and Shawn Szydlowski. In the third, Szydlowski would net a power-play goal at 5:58 to pull the Komets within one. With Culina pulled for the extra attacker, the Fuel would get an empty-net goal to give them the 4-2 win. Culina was tagged with the loss-making 27 saves. Indy skated shorthanded nine times in the contest.

Saturday, the club headed to Toledo only to drop another close game 3-2 to the host Walleye. Toledo would get a pair of goals from former Komet, Brandon Hawkins, to take an early 2-0 lead. Conner Jones would get the team's first goal at 11:46 of the second to pull the Komets within in one, but the Walleye would beat starting goaltender Mario Culina with just 54 seconds remaining in the period to push the Walleye lead back to two. In the third, Kellen Jones scored his fifth of the season to get the Komets close, but Toledo goaltender Max Milosek would turn away 12 third-period shots to get the win. The two teams combined for 85 shots.

Sunday night, the week would conclude with the Komets besting Kalamazoo 5-2. The Wings would score one goal in the first and another at 11:38 of the second to make the game 2-0. Kalamazoo would take a penalty at 15:41 that would lead to a power-play goal from Anthony Petruzzelli to make it 2-1. The Komets tied the game at 18:45 with another power-play goal from Matt Alvaro. In the third, the Komets would a goal from Zach Pochiro and a pair of markers from rookie Lynden McCallum to cement the win. The Komets would go 3 of 6 on the power play while being outshot 30-28. Mario Culina would get his first win as a Komet.

Komet streaks- Anthony Petruzzelli has points in five straight games (4g, 2a)

Special K's- For the week, the Komets posted five power-play goals on 22 total advantages. The team only surrendered one power-play goal after skating shorthanded 22 times. The Komets have killed 15 straight power plays.

Komet leaders -

POINTS: Will Graber, Anthony Petruzzelli 25

GOALS: Matt Alvaro 13

ASSISTS: Will Graber 16

PP GOALS: Matt Alvaro 5

SH GOALS: Kellen Jones 2

GW GOALS: Kellen Jones 3

SHOTS: Anthony Petruzzelli 79

PIM: Chays Ruddy 48

+/- : Will Graber 14

Marcus McIvor 14

Icing the puck - Shawn Szydlowski has 299 assists as a Komet, Zach Tolkinen played in his 400th ECHL game Friday night, Matt Alvaro is third in goal scored among rookies and Zach Pochiro has nine points in his first eight games of the season (2g, 7a). The club is tied for the second most home wins this season (12), The Komets are one of three teams that have not participated in a shootout this season, the team also has a +19 goal differential in the third period. The Komets are 0-3 when taking 40+ shots in a game and 12-2-1 when scoring four goals or more. Friday night, the Komets skated on the power play nine times, that's the most in one game this season. Sunday night was the third time the Komets have scored five unanswered goals in a game. Matt Alvaro's four points (1g, 3a) Sunday was the most in a single game this season.

This week-The Komets host Cincinnati on Saturday before traveling to Toledo on Sunday.

Upcoming Promotions

BONUS Season Ticket Exchange Night, Wednesday, February 9th -- All season ticket holders can exchange their unused season tickets for extra tickets. Exchange your tickets at the Coliseum ticket office.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

