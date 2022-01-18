ECHL Transactions - January 18
January 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 18, 2022: CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Bryan Etter, D
Iowa:
Zach Remers, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Joe Masonius, D assigned by Utica [1/17 a.m.]
Add Tyler Irvine, F assigned by Utica [1/17 a.m.]
Add Brandon Kasel, G returned from loan to Utica [1/17 a.m.]
Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on reserve [1/17]
Allen:
Delete Jake Ramsey, G released as EBUG
Greenville:
Add Bradley Lalonde, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Connor Russell, D placed on reserve
Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)
Idaho:
Delete Jake Kupsky, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Iowa:
Add Trevin Kozlowski, G assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Add Kaid Oliver, F returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)
Delete Jack Berry, G placed on reserve
Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)
Jacksonville:
Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Hartford
Maine:
Add Connor Doherty, D returned from loan to Providence
Add Pascal Laberge, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Metis Roelens, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Newfoundland:
Add Ben Finkelstein, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G recalled by Toronto (AHL) (a.m.)
Delete Doug Pippy, G released as EBUG
Orlando:
Delete Odeen Tufto, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay [1/17]
Rapid City:
Add Logan Nelson, F returned from loan to Tucson
South Carolina:
Delete Jordan Subban, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/16]
Toledo
Add Billy Christopoulos, G returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Add Chris Martenet, D returned from loan to Manitoba
Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve
Delete Kade Phipps, G released as EBUG
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Shawn St-Amant, F assigned by Laval
Add Cedric Desruisseaux, F assigned by Laval
Delete Mathieu Brisebois, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Andrew Shewfelt, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Utah:
Add Zac Robbins, F activated from reserve
Add Brian Bowen, F activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Boucher, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Nick Henry, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wichita:
Delete Brayden Watts, F loaned to Bakersfield
Delete Alex Peters, D loaned to Bakersfield
Worcester:
Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F loaned to Hartford
Delete Michael Consentino, G released as EBUG
