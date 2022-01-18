ECHL Transactions - January 18

January 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 18, 2022: CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Bryan Etter, D

Iowa:

Zach Remers, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Joe Masonius, D assigned by Utica [1/17 a.m.]

Add Tyler Irvine, F assigned by Utica [1/17 a.m.]

Add Brandon Kasel, G returned from loan to Utica [1/17 a.m.]

Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on reserve [1/17]

Allen:

Delete Jake Ramsey, G released as EBUG

Greenville:

Add Bradley Lalonde, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Connor Russell, D placed on reserve

Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)

Idaho:

Delete Jake Kupsky, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Iowa:

Add Trevin Kozlowski, G assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Add Kaid Oliver, F returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)

Delete Jack Berry, G placed on reserve

Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)

Jacksonville:

Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Hartford

Maine:

Add Connor Doherty, D returned from loan to Providence

Add Pascal Laberge, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Metis Roelens, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Newfoundland:

Add Ben Finkelstein, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G recalled by Toronto (AHL) (a.m.)

Delete Doug Pippy, G released as EBUG

Orlando:

Delete Odeen Tufto, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay [1/17]

Rapid City:

Add Logan Nelson, F returned from loan to Tucson

South Carolina:

Delete Jordan Subban, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/16]

Toledo

Add Billy Christopoulos, G returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Add Chris Martenet, D returned from loan to Manitoba

Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve

Delete Kade Phipps, G released as EBUG

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Shawn St-Amant, F assigned by Laval

Add Cedric Desruisseaux, F assigned by Laval

Delete Mathieu Brisebois, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Andrew Shewfelt, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Utah:

Add Zac Robbins, F activated from reserve

Add Brian Bowen, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Boucher, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Nick Henry, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wichita:

Delete Brayden Watts, F loaned to Bakersfield

Delete Alex Peters, D loaned to Bakersfield

Worcester:

Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F loaned to Hartford

Delete Michael Consentino, G released as EBUG

