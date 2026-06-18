Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 17, 2026

Published on June 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The Washington Mystics defeat the Sun 88-81 Sonia Citron helped secure the dub on the road with 26 PTS, 12 REB (career-high), and 4 AST!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 17, 2026

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