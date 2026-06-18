Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 17, 2026
Published on June 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The Washington Mystics defeat the Sun 88-81 Sonia Citron helped secure the dub on the road with 26 PTS, 12 REB (career-high), and 4 AST!
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 17, 2026
- The Cup Chase- Volume 13 - WNBA
- Gabby Williams Eighth, Veronica Burton 31st in First All-Star Voting Returns - Golden State Valkyries
- ESPN Commemorates 30th Anniversary of the WNBA's Inaugural Game During Debut of Women's Sports Sundays Presented by TJ Maxx - WNBA
- Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers Lead After First Returns of Fan Voting in WNBA All-Star Voting 2026 Presented by Ally - WNBA
- Brionna Jones Injury Update - Atlanta Dream
- WNBA Announces Expansion to 50-Game Regular Season Starting in 2027 - WNBA
- Fever Host Dream Thursday in First Half of Home-And-Home Set - Indiana Fever
- Atlanta Dream Adds Sixth State Farm Arena Game as Fan Demand Continues to Soar - Atlanta Dream
- Chicago Sky Take on New York Liberty in Final Commissioner's Cup Game - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.