Warriors Head to Bridge City to Battle Blades

October 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are heading back out on the road on Saturday night.

The Warriors will travel to SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon to battle the Blades for the first time since Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Championship.

Moose Jaw won that game to finish off an epic series win that saw six of seven games decided in overtime. The Warriors would go on to capture their first Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL Champions.

This season, the Warriors are coming off their second straight win, beating the Everett Silvertips 4-2 on the back of 48 saves from Josh Banini at the Hangar on Friday night.

On the other side, Saskatoon sits first in the Eastern Conference with a 5-1-1-0 record after topping the Spokane Chiefs, 2-1, on Friday night.

The Blades are being led by former Warriors forward Ben Riche, who has four goals and 10 points in seven games, while rookie forward Cooper Williams also has four goals and 10 points this season.

Lynden Lakovic has paced the Warriors' attack so far this season with four goals and 10 points in seven games, while Brayden Schuurman and Rilen Kovacevic have eight points each.

Brayden Yager has been rolling since returning to the Warriors with four goals and seven points in three games.

The Warriors and Blades square off at 7 p.m. in Saskatoon. Tune into the action on CHL TV and Country 100 with Voice of the Warriors James Gallo, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:40 p.m.

