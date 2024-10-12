Game Day Hub: October 12 at Seattle

October 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks wrap up their road trip with a stop in Seattle to take on the Thunderbirds on Saturday, October 12 at 6:05 p.m. at the accesso ShoWare Center. After a tough loss to Kelowna on Friday, the Hawks will look to bounce back and finish their road swing strong.

Puck Drop: 6:05 p.m. PT

Venue: acesso ShoWare Center

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks fell 9-4 to the Kelowna Rockets on Friday night at Prospera Place. Despite a third-period power-play surge, the Hawks were unable to recover from Kelowna's early dominance. Goals from Jordan Duguay, Josh Zakreski, Reed Brown, and Diego Buttazzoni provided a spark, but it wasn't enough to catch the Rockets.

Scouting Seattle

The Seattle Thunderbirds come into tonight's game fresh off a 3-1 win over the Kamloops Blazers, looking to build on that success. Leading their offensive charge is defenseman Sawyer Mynio, who has tallied nine points (3G, 6A) through eight games with Nathan Pilling, Nishaan Parmar, and Braden Cootes close behind with eight each.

Seattle's netminder Scott Ratzlaff has stood tall in net, boasting an impressive .963 save percentage and a 1.60 goals-against average across two starts. The Thunderbirds have earned a 3-4-1 record and sit in the middle of the pack for the U.S Division.

Western Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024

