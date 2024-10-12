Rockets Explode For Nine Goals In Victory Over Portland

The Kelowna Rockets got goals from seven different goal scorers - including a hat trick from Tij Iginla - and points from nine different skaters on Friday night at Prospera Place as Kelowna defeated the Portland Winterhawks by a score of 9-4.

The Rockets took a 3-1 lead into the first intermission before exploding for six goals in the second period putting them ahead 9-1 after 40, which they rode through the third period to victory.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna would nab the game's first goal less than five minutes into the game as Andrew Cristall found Tij Iginla in at the left faceoff dot where Iginla snapped a shot above Portland goaltender Ondrej Stebetak's blocker side to give Kelowna their first, first period goal this season as well as their first, first period lead. Iginla would add his second of the night at 10:24 of the period, before Cristall would pot his first of the campaign to make it 3-0. It was Cristall's first game back in Kelowna since being sent back to the Rockets from Washington Capitals training camp. Portland would cut the lead back down to two off a goal from Jordan Duguay, but Kelowna would take a two-goal lead into the break.

Kelowna came out firing in the second period, as Caden Price got the party started early with a rocket from the point to make it 4-1. Jakub Stancl continued his strong play the last few games, scoring his fourth goal in three games to make it 5-1 before rookie forward Jaxon Kehrig scored his first in the Western Hockey League to extend Kelowna's lead to five. The scoring wouldn't stop there as Hiroki Gojsic scored his first of the campaign, Iginla completed his hat trick off of a beautiful two-on-one, give-and-go play with Cristall to make it 8-1. Graham would finish the onslaught with his first to make it 9-1 Rockets.

Portland would score three power play goals in the third from Josh Zakreski, Reed Brown and Diego Buttazzoni to give the game its final score of 9-4. Iginla finished the night with a hat trick, while Cristall had a goal and four assists while finishing +6 on the evening. The line of Graham, Iginla and Cristall combined for 10 points and a +17.

"Our group was obviously excited to play. We were able to make some plays early and the addition of Andrew (Cristall) back into the line up brought a renewed confidence and we were able to get off to start that we did ... we kind of rode that momentum. It was fun to watch," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette. "That line (of Graham, Iginla and Cristall) obviously contributed, but they were able to wear down the opposition to allow other lines to get in there and do the same thing and they were rewarded for it. That first 40 minutes was fun to watch, we got a lot that we deserved."

"In the future some of those goals might not go in, but some of the momentum we were able to generate was really lively for our bench."

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna and Portland were even in shots at 34 each

Kelowna went 0/1 on the power play while Portland went 3/5

Jake Pilon made 30 saves for his second consecutive victory

The Rockets top line of Max Graham, Tij Iginla and Andrew Cristall combined for 10 points

UP NEXT

Kelowna will hit the ice again in short succession as they welcome the Prince Albert Raiders to Prospera Place for the first time this season on Monday, October 14. Puck drop will take place at 2:05 PM.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

