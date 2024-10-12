Broncos Welcome Silvertips in Exceptional Match-Up
October 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (4-4-0-0) look to spilt their weekend set of games with a home encounter with the top team in the Western Conference the Everett Silvertips (6-2-0-0) Saturday night.
Both the Broncos and Silvertips are coming off losses on Friday, the Broncos dropped a 4-1 decision in Regina. New Bronco Carlin Dezainde scored the lone Swift Current goal. As for Everett, it was a 4-2 downfall in Moose Jaw, despite the loss the Tips have the top record in the WHL and is 4-1 on their East Division road-trip.
Tonight is the only match-up between the Broncos and Silvertips this season, Everett won't return to Swift Current till 2026-2027 season. It will be Swift Current's first live viewing of the second Exceptional Status player in WHL History as Nolan DuPont joins Connor Bedard as the only player to be given Exceptional Status.
You can get your tickets at The Stable or online HERE.
The game will be broadcasted live on the Home of the Broncos Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli with pre-game show set for 6:45 and puckdrop is set for 7 PM.
