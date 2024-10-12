Winterhawks Fall to Thunderbirds, 6-5, in Tough Road Match

The Seattle Thunderbirds struck first at 2:10 of the first period, before the Winterhawks answered with three tallies. Tyson Yaremko scored his fourth of the season with a tic-tac-toe play at the right post on the man advantage at 8:04 of the first, before Diego Buttazzoni netted a goal two minutes later from the slot also on the power play. Jordan Duguay followed that up at 15:06, turning and firing from between the circles to go bardown on the Thunderbirds netminder.

Seattle tied the contest with goals at 8:34 and 10:50 of the middle frame. Tyson Jugnauth earned the 4-3 score with a quick wrister from the slot on another man advantage opportunity. The Thunderbirds evened the game at four a little over a minute later. With just three seconds left in the second period, Yaremko regained the lead for the Hawks lifting the puck over the goaltender's shoulder on the backhand. Two goals from the Thunderbirds in the second half of the third period that the Hawks could not match gave Seattle the lead and the 6-5 victory.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks return home to face the Kamloops Blazer on Thursday, October 17 at 6:05 p.m. at Veteran Memorials Coliseum. Join us as the Hawks celebrate Thirsty Thursday and Hispanic Heritage and LatinX night at the Glass Place!

