Chiefs Bested 2-1 by Blades, Snap 5-Game Win Streak

October 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon, SK - The Spokane Chiefs' five-game win streak came to an end Friday night as they were bested 2-1 by the Saskatoon Blades.

The first period was an even battle that saw Dawson Cowan stop all 10 Saskatoon shots he faced, while Evan Gardner stymied all 15 of Spokane's chances on the other end of the ice.

It was Saskatoon native Berkly Catton who opened the scoring in front of his friends and family with a power play goal at 3:43 in the second period. Overage defenseman got the puck out to the rushing Catton who had room as he flew up the ice and fired a laser to the top right corner of the net to give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead.

Ben Saunderson evened the score with the Blades' first goal of the game with help from Misha Volotovskii and Rowan Calvert at 15:31.

Saskatoon controlled the third period, outshooting the Chiefs 13-1 and eventually claiming the game-winning goal at 10:35 (Tanner Molendyk from Cooper Williams and Zach Olsen).

Despite the final score, Cowan stood tall in net for Spokane with a few dazzling saves and ended up tallying 34 stops on the night, earning himself second star honors.

The Chiefs went 1-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Up next, the Chiefs continue their trip through the Eastern Conference with a Sunday afternoon contest against the Regina Pats.

