Game Preview: Prince George Cougars vs. Prince Albert Raiders: October 12th

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Tonight, at the CN Centre, the Prince George Cougars conclude their three-game home stand as they take on the Prince Albert Raiders for the only time this season.

LAST GAME RECAP: The Prince George Cougars dropped their third consecutive game to the Portland Winterhawks, falling 5-4 in a shootout on Wednesday at the CN Centre. Terik Parascak propelled the Prince George Cougars, scoring twice in the setback. Evan Groening and Koehn Ziemmer also added singles in the loss.

KOEHN ZIEMMER RETURNS: Forward Koehn Ziemmer has returned to the Prince George Cougars' roster. Ziemmer, who turns 20 in December, was re-assigned by the LA Kings organization on Monday, October 7th. Ziemmer was sidelined for most of the regular season but returned for the 2024 playoff run. Last season, Ziemmer posted 31 points (11-20-31), in 21 games played before his injury. Heading into the 2024-25 season, Ziemmer is entering his fifth season in the WHL, playing in 183 games while compiling 193 points (94-99-193). Ziemmer's 94 goals as a Cougar currently rank fifth all-time in Prince George Cougars history.

CANADIAN CARELS: Cougars rookie defenceman Carson Carels has been selected to represent Team Canada Red at the upcoming U17 World Challenge in Sarnia, ON from November 3-9. This will be the first time the Cypress River, MB product will don the maple leaf. Team Canada Red's quest for a gold medal begins on November 3rd when they battle Team Finland.

WELCOME VAN: On Tuesday, October 8th, the Cougars acquired forward Van Eger (05), a 2nd-round pick, and a 4th-round pick in exchange for forward Carlin Dezainde (04). Eger, from Willow Bunch, SK, compiled six points (3-3-6) in 31 games last season with the Broncos. Eger also spent a portion of the season with the Notre Dame Hounds of the SJHL where he supplied 14 points (6-8-14) in 19 games.

VOJTECH GOES TO PRINCE ALBERT: On Monday, October 7th, the Cougars traded defenceman Vojtech Vochvest (05) to the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for an 8th-round selection in the 2027 WHL Prospect's Draft. Vochvest played in seven games for the Cougars before being traded.

RUSSIA TO PG: Rookie defenceman Arseni Anisimov has arrived in Prince George. The 2007 born defenceman from Kazan, Russia was selected by the Prince George Cougars in the first round, 59th overall. Anisimov played the 2023-24 season with the Dynamo Moskva U17 program where he compiled 18 points (1-17-18) in 26 games.

HEAD-TO-HEAD PREVIEW: Tonight is the first and only meetings between the Prince George Cougars and Prince Albert Raiders. The last meeting between the two clubs came on Saturday, November 4 in Prince Albert where Prince George won 4-0. Josh Ravensbergen collected a 38-save shutout, and both Koehn Ziemmer and Terik Parascak found the back of the net.

AYE AYE CAPTAIN: The Cougars announced on Wednesday, October 2nd, that Riley Heidt has been named the 30th captain in franchise history. The newly acquainted captain is entering his fifth season with the Cougars and leads the franchise in points (280) and assists (195). Heidt succeeds former captain Hudson Thornton who is currently in the Hershey Bears (AHL) organization. Borya Valis, and Bauer Dumanski serve as alternate captains. Koehn Ziemmer was also named an Alternate Captain on Tuesday, October 8.

STRIKING A DEAL WITH SPOKANE: The Cougars acquired goaltender Cooper Michaluk from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for a fifth-round selection in 2027. Michaluk, 19, appeared in 71 games over four seasons in Spokane, including a 4-3 OT win where he defeated the Cougars, making 27 saves. In 71 games as a Chief, Michaluk is 21-34-6.

VIVA VILLY: Defenceman Viliam Kmec has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. Kmec, 20, was a free agent invite to Vegas' development camp this past summer and has translated it into an NHL contract. Additionally, Kmec has returned to the Cougars for the 2024-25 season.

WHEN: Saturday, October 12, 2024 - 6:00 pm

WHERE: CN Centre

TICKETS: HERE

LISTEN: 94.3 The Goat

WATCH: WHL Live

