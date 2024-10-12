Tips Erupt Early, Beat Broncos 6-3

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - The Everett Silvertips struck early and often at InnovationPlex, besting the Swift Current Broncos 6-3 on Saturday night.

Tyler MacKenzie opened the scoring 7:46 into the first, stripping the puck and burying a wrister from the slot for his sixth of the season. He would be followed by Dominik Rymon at 13:04, rifling a wrist shot of his own over the shoulder of Reid Dyck for his 100th career WHL point.

Brady Birnie responded with a tap-in goal for the Broncos at 13:45. Carter Bear got to work minutes later, tapping in a powerplay goal at 15:49 for a 3-1 Tips lead. He'd tack on one more goal before period's end, capitalizing and seventh of the season.

Everett outshot Swift Current 17-5 in the first period.

Luke Mistelbacher would strike with just 19 seconds remaining in the second period to cut the deficit to 4-2.

An Eric Jamieson goal at the conclusion of a powerplay at 8:54 in the third period provided a bit of breathing room for Everett. Ty Coupland contributed a powerplay goal for Swift Current, but a MacKenzie empty netter would seal a 6-3 final.

Alex Garrett stopped 24 of 27 in the win, his third of the year. Reid Dyck finished 28 for 33.

The Silvertips finish 5-1-0 on their East Division tour with the win, improving to 7-2-0 on the season. They visit the Portland Winterhawks next Saturday before returning home Wednesday, Oct. 23 for a midweek matchup with the Wenatchee Wild.

