Tips Erupt Early, Beat Broncos 6-3
October 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - The Everett Silvertips struck early and often at InnovationPlex, besting the Swift Current Broncos 6-3 on Saturday night.
Tyler MacKenzie opened the scoring 7:46 into the first, stripping the puck and burying a wrister from the slot for his sixth of the season. He would be followed by Dominik Rymon at 13:04, rifling a wrist shot of his own over the shoulder of Reid Dyck for his 100th career WHL point.
Brady Birnie responded with a tap-in goal for the Broncos at 13:45. Carter Bear got to work minutes later, tapping in a powerplay goal at 15:49 for a 3-1 Tips lead. He'd tack on one more goal before period's end, capitalizing and seventh of the season.
Everett outshot Swift Current 17-5 in the first period.
Luke Mistelbacher would strike with just 19 seconds remaining in the second period to cut the deficit to 4-2.
An Eric Jamieson goal at the conclusion of a powerplay at 8:54 in the third period provided a bit of breathing room for Everett. Ty Coupland contributed a powerplay goal for Swift Current, but a MacKenzie empty netter would seal a 6-3 final.
Alex Garrett stopped 24 of 27 in the win, his third of the year. Reid Dyck finished 28 for 33.
The Silvertips finish 5-1-0 on their East Division tour with the win, improving to 7-2-0 on the season. They visit the Portland Winterhawks next Saturday before returning home Wednesday, Oct. 23 for a midweek matchup with the Wenatchee Wild.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024
- Winterhawks Fall to Thunderbirds, 6-5, in Tough Road Match - Portland Winterhawks
- Wild Power Play Comes Through Again, But Royals Take 6-3 Win in Saturday Matinee - Wenatchee Wild
- Raiders Fall 5-4 in Prince George in Back-and-Forth Affair - Prince Albert Raiders
- Tips Erupt Early, Beat Broncos 6-3 - Everett Silvertips
- Wheat Kings' Comeback Runs Out of Time in Lethbridge - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Oil Kings Find Offensive Groove In Win Over Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Prince George Cougars vs. Prince Albert Raiders: October 12th - Prince George Cougars
- Game Day Preview: Game 8 vs Vancouver - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Warriors Head to Bridge City to Battle Blades - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Open Homestand against Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Welcome Silvertips in Exceptional Match-Up - Swift Current Broncos
- Preview: Americans vs Blazers - October 12 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: October 12 at Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Shcherbyna, Friesen Tally in Shootout Friday as Stenvig Earns First WHL Victory with 4-3 Decision - Wenatchee Wild
- Schmidt's OT Winner Lifts Giants Past Hurricanes - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Explode For Nine Goals In Victory Over Portland - Kelowna Rockets
- T-Birds Douse the Blazers - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Banini Backstops Warriors to Win Over Silvertips on Friday - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Chiefs Bested 2-1 by Blades, Snap 5-Game Win Streak - Spokane Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.