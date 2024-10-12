Game Day Preview: Game 8 vs Vancouver

October 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Vs Giants: Tonight's matchup is the only meeting between the Tigers and Giants this season. Last season, the Tigers defeated the Giants in their lone game with Oasiz Wiesblatt leading the way with two points (1G, 1A).

2023-24 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 3 @ Vancouver 2 OT (Oct 18, 2023)

2024-25 Standings:

3-4-0-0

Central Div. - 3rd

Eastern Con. - 8th

Home - 3-2-0-0

Away - 0-2-0-0

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (3)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (9)

Points - Gavin McKenna (10)

PIMs - Nate Corbet (21)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+5)

Wins - Harrison Meneghin (2)

Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.922)

GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.04)

Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 5 - 27 - 18.5%

Penalty Kill: 27 - 32 - 84.4%

Recent Milestones: Mathew Ward, Josh Van Mulligen and Jonas Woo recently hit major milestones in games played. Ward reached the 200 games played plateau on September 21st and Van Mulligen and Woo hit the 150 game mark on September 27th and October 5th, respectively. Ryder Ritchie and Woo also hit major point milestones recently. Ritchie picked up an assist for his 100th career WHL point on October 9th and Woo recorded his 50th career assist on October 11th.

Upcoming Milestones: Hunter St. Martin (148) is quickly approaching his 150th game played. Marcus Pacheco is also quickly approaching a point milestone. He is only one point away from 50 on his career.

Recent Transactions: The Tigers acquired goaltender Harrison Meneghin from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for forward Shane Smith and also moved forward Brayden Boehm to Victoria in exchange for a 3rd round pick in 2026 and a conditional 5th in 2027.

Roster Makeup: The Tigers currently have 26 players on the roster - 3 Goaltenders, 8 Defencemen and 15 Forwards, including 6 rookies.

Age Breakdown: 3 - 20-year-olds, 6 - 19-year-olds, 8 - 18-year-olds, 6 - 17-year-olds and 3 - 16-year-old.

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)

Previous Games

4-3 Loss - Vs Red Deer Rebels

6-3 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels

6-3 Loss - Vs Moose Jaw Warriors

3-0 Win - Vs Red Deer Rebels

6-1 Win - Vs Brandon Wheat Kings

Next Five Games:

Saturday, October 12 - Vs Vancouver Giants

Wednesday, October 16 - Vs Prince George Cougars

Friday, October 18 - @ Moose Jaw Warriors

Wednesday, October 23 - Vs Calgary Hitmen

Friday, October 25 - @ Red Deer Rebels

