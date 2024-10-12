Oil Kings Find Offensive Groove In Win Over Rebels
October 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings started a three game homestand off on the right foot on Saturday afternoon in a 5-1 win over the Red Deer Rebels.
The Oil Kings got on the scoresheet early, just over four minutes in off a great individual effort from Gracyn Sawchyn who tucked it by Chase Wutzke on a wraparound for his first of the season. That was followed by Gavin Hodnett's third goal of the season just over 12 minutes into the contest to make it 2-0. Edmonton made it 3-0 after one period as Roan Woodward scored on the powerplay with 24 seconds to go in the period.
That chased Wutzke of the Rebels who stopped nine of 12 shots he saw in the first period, giving way for Rhett Stoesser.
The Oil Kings got two more on the board in the second to take a 5-0 lead as Cole Miller's first of the year, and Landon Hanson's second of the season extended the Edmonton lead. It also marked a season high for the Oil Kings in goals in a game.
Red Deer broke Alex Worthington's shutout early in the third as Hunter Mayo notched his third of the year. Worthington ultimately stopped 28 of 29 in the win which was his fifth straight start.
The Oil Kings were 1-for-4 on the powerplay, and the Rebels were 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
Edmonton remains at home for their next battle, taking on the Vancouver Giants on Monday at noon.
