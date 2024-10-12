Preview: Americans vs Blazers - October 12

October 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Blazers

Saturday, October 12 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: The Americans fired 40 shots towards Scott Ratzlaff Tuesday night, but the Thunderbirds goalie stood tall in his season debut as the Americans fell 5-2 at the accesso Showare Center. Carter MacAdams and Shaun Rios scored for Tri-City while Nathan Preston made 31 saves in his Americans debut in net. Nathan Pilling led the way with a hat trick for Seattle.

VS KAMLOOPS: Saturday is the first of four meetings in the season series between the Americans and Blazers. The two teams meet again tomorrow at the Toyota Center before a long break as Tri-City doesn't travel to Kamloops until January 29 and February 11. The Americans have gone 1-2-1-0 against the Blazers in each of the past two seasons.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Kamloops Blazers

Jake Sloan (2-3-5) Nathan Behm (6-2-8)

Austin Zemlak (1-4-5) Jordan Keller (1-6-7)

Jackson Smith (0-5-5) Max Sullivan (2-3-5)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Kamloops Blazers

Power Play - 14.3% (3-for-21) Power Play - 18.2% (4-for-22)

Penalty Kill - 77.3% (17-for-22) Penalty Kill - 81.2% (18-for-22)

Around the Concourse:

Chuck-A-Puck: Purchase at sections C and R

Tri-City Community Health: Table at section X

Jersey Auction: Jake Sloan #15 (White) at Section D

Gesa Autograph Booth: Jake Sloan - Post-game (Section J)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

