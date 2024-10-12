Oil Kings Open Homestand against Rebels

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back on Rogers Place ice this afternoon as they host the division rival Red Deer Rebels for the start of a three-game homestand.

It's the first of eight meetings of the season between the clubs that met ten times in 2023/2024. Last season, each team won five contests with the Oil Kings scoring 32 goals, and the Rebels scoring 33. Offensively, Gracyn Sawchyn had six points (2G, 4A) in six games against the Rebels in an Oil Kings jersey last season, and he also had a five-point outing against Red Deer while with the Seattle Thunderbirds. Marshall Finnie also pitched in five goals in 10 games for the Oil Kings. On the Rebels side, Kalan Lind is the leading returner for the Rebels in the head-to-head matchup with the Oil Kings. In seven games last season against Edmonton, Lind had eight points (3G, 5A) in seven games.

The Oil Kings are coming off a weekend in the East Division where they earned one point in two games. The point came on Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Regina, while the Wheat Kings beat the Oil Kings on Friday by a 3-1 score. Roan Woodward, Blake Fiddler, and Gavin Hodnett all scored for Edmonton in the weekend set.

Red Deer started the year hot without a regulation loss through their first five games, which included a four-game winning streak. Although, earlier this week, the Rebels dropped games on Tuesday and Wednesday to Vancouver and Red Deer. Offensively, Matthew Gard (3G, 3A) and Matteo Fabrizi (2G, 4A) lead the way in the earlier going of the season.

Meanwhile, a few Oil Kings will be debuting a couple letters on their jerseys tonight as Gavin Hodnett will play his first game as Captain, joined by Marshall Finnie, Gracyn Sawchyn, and Josh Mori as Alternate Captains. Hodnett becomes the 16th Captain in Oil Kings modern franchise history.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gavin Hodnett (5, 2-4-6)

Miroslav Holinka (3, 1-2-3)

Blake Fiddler (5, 1-2-3)

Five Player Tied at 2 Pts

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Cole Miller is 8 games away from 200 in the WHL.

D Rhys Pederson is 8 games away from 100 in the WHL.

F Landon Hanson is 12 games away from 100 in the WHL

Rebels Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Matthew Gard (6, 3-3-6)

Matteo Fabrizi (7, 2-4-6)

Carson Birnie (7, 3-2-5)

Ollie Josephson (6, 2-3-5)

Jhett Larson (7, 1-4-5)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Red Deer Rebels:

Saturday, Oct 12 @ Edmonton

Sunday, Oct 20 @ Red Deer

Sunday, Nov 24 @ Edmonton

Friday, Dec 27 @ Red Deer

Sunday, Dec 29 @ Edmonton

Friday Feb 14 @ Red Deer

Monday, Feb 17 @ Red Deer

Sunday, Mar 23 @ Edmonton

