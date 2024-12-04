Warriors Dealt Narrow Loss in Lethbridge

December 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge, AB - Lethbridge scored two goals late in the third period to come back and narrowly beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-3 Tuesday night in Alberta.

New Warriors goalie Brady Smith was busy throughout the first period as Lethbridge stormed inside the Moose Jaw zone and outshot the Warriors 16-3.

Despite being outshot, the Warriors picked up the game's first late in the frame. While on a 5-on-3 penalty kill, 20-year-old Rilen Kovacevic fought the puck away from the Hurricanes and jammed it up the ice into the neutral zone. Kovacevic beat the Hurricanes to the puck which led to a breakaway and finished with his team-leading 14th goal of the season.

Two and a half minutes into the second period, the Hurricanes picked up a game-tying goal from 20-year-old Hayden Pakkala. However, 59 seconds later, Pavel McKenzie scored his sixth of the season to put the Warriors back up by one.

Moose Jaw ran into penalty problems midway through the period and that allowed the Hurricanes to capitalize. At 10:35, Lethbridge captain Ethan Chadwick floated a wrist shot from the blue line that made its way through traffic and tied the game at two.

The game remained tied until the midway point of the third period. Working on the power play, Nolan Paquette had the puck at the right blue line and then set up Lynden Lakovic in the left circle. The Warriors leading scoring snapped a shot short side over the glove of Jackson Unger, scoring his 13th goal, giving Moose Jaw their third lead of the game.

Lethbridge pressed as they looked to claw back into the game. With Just over five minutes remaining, Logan Wormald let a one-timer go from the right circle that tied the game at three. Then with just over a minute left in regulation, Wormald scored his second of the game with a shot from the bottom of the left circle. Former Warriors captain Brayden Yager scored his first goal with his new team with one second left when he put the puck into an empty net.

New Warriors goalie Brady Smith was named the second star after making 34 saves, while Jackson Unger got the win with his new team after making 18 saves.

The Warriors were 1-for-4 on the power play and 6-for-7 with a shorthanded goal on the penalty kill.

The Warriors are back at home on Friday to take on the Swift Current Broncos for the fifth time this season. This will also be the organization's annual Teddy Bear & Toque Toss game. Fans are being encouraged to bring plush toys, toques, mittens, scarves, and other items to the game.

Remember to put the items in plastic bags so that they are not damaged, and when the Warriors score their first goal, fans will be able to toss them on the ice where the team and volunteers will gather them up and they will be donated to individuals in our city.

Tickets for Friday's Teddy Bear and Toque Toss are available online at www.mjwarriors.ca or the Moose Jaw Events Centre Box Office.

