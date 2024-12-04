Broncos Host Tigers for First Time this Season

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (14-10-0-1) will look to snap a four game losing skid as they welcome the Central Division leading Medicine Hat Tigers (15-11-1-0) to InnovationPlex Wednesday night.

Swift Current is coming off a shootout loss to the Saskatoon Blades Saturday night 4-3. While the Tigers have won two straight with a pair of wins against Calgary & Brandon last weekend.

Tonight is Multicultural Night presented by the Southwest Newcomer Welcome Centre. This game will feature WHL leading scorer Gavin McKenna and Medicine Hat Tigers first visit to Swift Current this season, there will be special performances throughout the game to celebrate different cultures in the Southwest. It's also Wiener Wednesday and you can purchase a hot dog and a pop for only $6! As well the Broncos will have Happy Hour food & drink specials from 6pm-7pm.

Read more on tonight's game below or visit the Game Notes & Stats links above. Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.

2024-25 Regular Season: 14-10-0-1 Home: 11-4-0-0 Away: 3-6-0-1

LAST GAME 4-3 SOL vs Saskatoon: The Broncos never trailed Saturday night in Saskatoon but three leads were taking away via the Blades eventually going to extra time and an eventual shootout where Tyler Parr would score in the third round to give Saskatoon the extra point and the victory 4-3. Clarke Caswell, Grayson Burzynski & Jaxen Gauchier all scored in the loss while goaltender Joey Rocha made 30 saves in the Bronco net.

VS. MEDICINE HAT: This is the first of four meetings between the Broncos and Tigers. Swift Current won the season series going 6-2-1-0 including two games going to overtime. Since the 1996-97 season the Broncos are 82-61-6-5 (two ties) against Medicine Hat. While at home Swift Current is 50-23-3-3 against the Tigers. Luke Mistelbacher lead the Broncos in scoring against Medicine Hat last season scoring four goals and eight assists in 12 games played. While goaltender Reid Dyck was 4-2 against Medicine Hat

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

December 4/2024 - at Swift Current October 6/2023 - at Swift Current (8-7 OT MH)

January 3/2024 - at Swift Current November 14/2023 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC)

January 4/2024 - at Medicine Hat November 29/2023 - at Swift Current (5-3 SC)

February 7/2024 - at Medicine Hat December 29/2023 - at Medicine Hat (3-1 SC)

January 16/2024 - at Medicine Hat (5-2 MH)

February 23/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC)

February 24/2024 - at Medicine Hat (4-3 OT SC)

March 15/2024 - at Swift Current (8-4 SC)

March 16/2024 - at Medicine Hat (4-2 MH)

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (16) - Luke Mistelbacher Assists (28) Clarke Caswell

Points (40) - Luke Mistelbacher

Power Play Goals (5) - Rylan Gould Power Play Assists (10) - Clarke Caswell

Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde

PIMS (36) - Carlin Dezainde Plus/Minus (+11) - Grayson Burzynski

Shots (100) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (22.2%) - Carlin Dezainde

Face-off Wins (228) - Carlin Dezainde Face-off % (54.9%) - Rylan Gould

Wins (9) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (1) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.889) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.61) - Reid Dyck

