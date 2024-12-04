November Ironworker of the Month - D Brayden Crampton
December 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs' overage defenseman Brayden Crampton is your Ironworker of the Month for November!
The Chilliwack, BC native led the way for Chiefs blueliners in November's 11 games with three goals and 10 assists and finished with a +4. His 13 total points were tied for second among all Western Hockey League defensemen for the month of November
Crampton's month was highlighted by his game-winning goal in overtime on the road against the Kelowna Rockets on November 9 - his 200th career WHL game. He's currently on a six-game point streak that includes eight assists. Crampton also became the Chiefs' 15th-highest-scoring defenseman of all time this month, with 16 goals and 88 assists for 104 total points in his 207 career games thus far.
Ironworker of the Month is proudly presented by the International Association of Ironworkers Local 14. Learn more at ironworkers14.org.
