Oil Kings Reassign Snell to U18 Club

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have reassigned 2008-born goaltender Parker Snell to OHA Edmonton U18 Prep in the CSSHL.

Snell, out of St. Albert, Alta., was stellar in his WHL debut on Saturday, November 30 when the Oil Kings defeated Prince George 5-0. Snell made 29 saves for his first career WHL win and shutout, becoming the second Oil King to earn a shutout in his WHL Debut.

He is also the youngest Oil King in modern team history to record a shutout.

