Iginla Undergoes Hip Surgery

December 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla has undergone successful hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

"Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game," said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "We wish Tij a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him return next season."

Iginla suited up in 21 games this season, registering 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.