Iginla Undergoes Hip Surgery
December 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla has undergone successful hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
"Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game," said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "We wish Tij a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him return next season."
Iginla suited up in 21 games this season, registering 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points.
